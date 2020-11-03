Prince Charles and Camilla set to move home ahead of lockdown? The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall may leave Clarence House in London

Prince Charles and Camilla are currently staying at their London base, Clarence House, but they may be considering relocating to their Scottish residence, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, ahead of the new lockdown.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall upped sticks to isolate there during the last UK lockdown period earlier this year, and so it is likely that they may do the same for lockdown 2.0, beginning on Thursday for one month.

Birkhall is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate

The couple often enjoy spending time at the property including almost every summer since they have been together, and even chose to spend their honeymoon there in 2005, so it would make sense should they choose to make the move.

What's more, the 18th-century residence is set on a mammoth 53,000-acre estate, making it ideal for social distancing and extra safe for Charles and Camilla.

Charles inherited the property from his grandmother when she died in 2002. Since, only a handful of photographs have been released of the home, but when Charles and Camilla stayed there during the UK's initial lockdown, they revealed more of the inside than ever before.

Prince Charles shared a video message in collaboration with The Prince's Trust in June, and inadvertently revealed his entire home office. It features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves with a series of framed photographs hanging on the wall, and more positioned in front of the books.

The couple also unveiled the grand entrance to the residence in a video shared to mark the 80th anniversary of St Valery-en-Caux in June.

It features an enormous duck egg blue porch with four large plinths and potted plants hanging, while the front door is painted green, positioned above two grey concrete steps with a glass panel above and a white frame.

Prince Charles also owns various other homes including Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and the Queen Mother's former Scottish holiday home, Castle of Mey, but it seems most likely that the couple will relocate to Birkhall.

