Fans notice hilarious feature inside Prince Charles and Camilla's home The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a photo from Clarence House

Prince Charles and Camilla recently shared a new photo taken inside of their London home, Clarence House, and there was one thing in particular that caught the attention of fans: the number of lamps.

The snap was taken inside The Morning Room, as the Prince of Wales welcomed the Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, showing the pair standing at either side of the fireplace, between two dressers and shelving units.

One user commented: "I've often wondered if it is possible to have too many lamps in a room. The answer: yes, it is."

His tweet received 10 likes from fellow fans.

The Morning Room at Clarence House

A second fan also referred to the vast number of lampshades.

In total, the image shows four lampshades on just one side of the room, but other official photographs show that there are in fact even more lamps in the space.

A previous photo inside The Morning Room

When the Duchess of Cornwall hosted Clare Balding at a reception in 2010, they were snapped in a corner of the room next to a side table with yet another lamp.

It seems that the room also has large windows for added lighting.

Fans were also quick to notice a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in April 2011. It is positioned in a black frame on a wooden console table behind the prime minister. The photograph was taken in The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace after their ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Other family heirlooms in The Morning Room include Prince Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother's personal items, such as her collection of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, paintings and portraits.

Clarence House was previously home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before moving in.

