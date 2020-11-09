Michelle Keegan's Christmas decorations are better than Disneyland – and Amanda Holden is stunned Michelle and her husband Mark Wright revealed an incredible transformation

Michelle Keegan has unveiled the incredible Christmas decorations at the home she shares with her husband, Mark Wright.

The Our Girl star took to Instagram with the photo, and as well as the 315k (and counting) fans who were impressed by what they saw and liked her image, Amanda Holden could hardly believe her eyes.

"Omg this is ffff fabulous," she commented.

The décor features an incredible door frame made from traditional Christmas tree, complete with light up red candy canes, and a combination of red and white metallic baubles set within bright string fairy lights. At either side of the garland, Michelle and Mark have positioned two life-sized toy soldier statues, and red present boxes with gold bows.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Christmas decorations

As guests enter the doorway, they will now be greeted by an enormous indoor tree, matching the outdoor décor, with red and white striped baubles and lollipops. Michelle and Mark have also opted against the traditional Christmas tree star as a topper, in favour of a gingerbread house.

Michelle captioned the image, "The festivities have started early. It's 2020, and the rules have gone out the window! Pass me the mulled wine."

Michelle and Mark's Christmas decorations were completed by Elements Home & Garden

Other A-list friends of the couple were also amazed by the transformation. Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson wrote, "Omg this is MAJOR," while former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh left a raised hands emoji, implying her praise for Michelle's efforts.

Michelle tagged interiors company Elements Home & Garden for the overhaul, who also shared images on their own Instagram page.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Christmas tree

They gave a close-up of Michelle and Mark's tree, with red and white signs reading 'Merry Christmas' and 'Santa Stop Here', as well as a red, white and green wreath hanging on the door, with holly berries and fir cones.

