Michelle Keegan shares incredible home video tour She reveals the cosy décor at her house with Mark Wright

Actress Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to give fans a look at her cosy autumnal home styling.

LOOK: Inside Michelle and Mark's usually unseen guest bedroom

In the video, Michelle tags the company that has helped her with the updates: “@sweetstarhome came to help me make this place a home. Howww cosy!”

The video gives followers a tour around, panning to reveal a super-cosy corner featuring a velvet armchair and flamingo lamp.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle shares a tour of her current home

There is also a six-seater dining table, decorated with a stunning vase of faux flowers and two twinkling lanterns.

The video cuts to what appears to be a kitchen island which has a mirrored tray resting upon it. It is clearly styled up for autumn, with silver acorn decorations and deer wine stoppers.

READ: Mark Wright's parents publicly urge Michelle and Mark to have a baby

REVEALED: The £9 product to give you glossy locks like Michelle Keegan

Finally, Michelle gives us a look at her beautiful living room, sharing a gorgeous picture. The tones are kept neutral with an array of creams and subtle grey. We can see a fireplace adorned with more luxury decorations – including a candle for a cosy ambience.

Michelle's luxury living room has been made cosy for autumn

In her window sits a huge vase of dried flowers – an interiors trend that has really taken off in 2020. Blink and you’ll miss her, Michelle’s Chihuahua named Pip also features in the snap – blending in perfectly to the chic décor.

As Michelle refers to it as “this place” and we notice the surroundings aren’t as large as their usual beautiful home in Essex, it appears that Michelle and Mark may have relocated during their own home renovations, or may be staying there temporarily. But it looks like they have already been successful in making the abode a real home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.