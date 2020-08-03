Michelle Keegan shares jaw-dropping video tour of £2million Essex mansion See where the Our Girl star lives with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright live in an enormous house in Essex, and while the couple often shares glimpses inside their property on social media, this weekend Michelle posted a video that made for a comprehensive tour.

The clip starts with Michelle in their hallway, revealing white stairs with a co-ordinating bannister, a grey runner and silver metal rods. At the side, a circular silver mirror is visible, above two glass shelves where Michelle and Mark keep vases of flowers.

Then Michelle moves into her kitchen. It features wooden cupboards and a large island unit with a cream marble worktop in the middle of the space. Michelle and Mark have a built-in fridge and microwave.

Michelle previously unveiled her kitchen in a video interview with Heart FM

Michelle's third choice of filming spot is the garden. They have a perfectly preened lawn surrounded by a brick wall, various tall bushes, and two large sun loungers with cream cushions.

The video ends on another angle of the hallway, showing a large wooden door with glass panels at either side, as well as a glass lantern and cream glossy floor. There's also a white radiator cover at one side, and when Michelle opens the door, it looks as though the couple have a large driveway at the front of the property.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have their own home gym

In total, the home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, besides its own home gym, where both Michelle and Mark have been working out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite how impressive the home is though, the couple have bought a £1.3million farmhouse nearby in Essex, which they are currently in the process of renovating into their dream house. They first purchased the plot in October 2019, and architect drawings submitted to Epping Council showed that they will have their very own bar, makeup room, dressing room, gym, and playroom, sparking speculation that they have plans to start a family soon.

