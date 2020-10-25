We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has added the finishing touches to one room in her home with husband Mark Wright, and it is even more beautiful than we imagined!

MORE: Mark Wright shares peek into his and Michelle Keegan's amazing home gym

The Our Girl and TOWIE stars have been renovating their new £1.3million home since they bought it in February 2020, so it's not clear whether Michelle's lastest photo was taken inside their new property or their current Essex home.

Regardless, the most recent room to get a makeover is their living room, which has been decorated with pretty pink accessories.

A photo of the lounge area posted on Michelle's Instagram Stories reveals a plush blue armchair sitting in the corner, with a large house plant positioned behind it and wall-mounted gold leaf candle holders to the side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan Shares Video Tour Of Stunning Essex Home

Adding a splash of colour, Michelle has placed a pale pink patterned cushion on the chair, covered in a gold palm tree print, while a matching flamingo table lamp sits on a glass side table.

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns fans with gorgeous photo in black dress and diamonds

Michelle unveiled her pink accessories on Instagram

Tying in the pastel colour scheme, the wooden floorboards are also topped with a pale pink sheepskin rug which Michelle's pet dog Phoebe appears to have taken a liking to! "Always finding that sunlight," she said of her furry friend, adding: "Pink accessories all from my @veryuk homeware collection."

Fans of Michelle's pink decor can pick up some of her homeware favourites for as little as £25 – bargain!

Flamingo lamp, £60, Very

The latest glimpse inside Michelle and Mark's property comes just weeks after the couple reportedly put their Essex home on the market with "price on asking".

Pink palm tree cushion, £24.99, Very

The house, which they bought in 2013, has a huge garden, gym, six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, it follows a muted grey and white colour scheme, with a grand entrance hall with white stairs and grey velvet furnishings throughout including sofas and curtains.

Metallic silver finishes add to the sophisticated aesthetic via chandeliers, glass tables with metal bases and silver flower vases. We wonder what colours Michelle plans to add to their new home...

SHOP: 16 best flower delivery services to brighten your home this winter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.