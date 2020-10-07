Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright put stunning Essex home up for sale The couple are in the process of moving into a £1.3million farmhouse

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have reportedly put their Essex home on the market with "price on asking".

The couple have been in the process of building their dream home at a farmhouse nearby. They purchased the property for £1.3million in February 2020 and have been renovating ever since. Now, the Sun says the Our Girl and TOWIE stars have finally made the move to list their property, suggesting that the building works are almost complete.

It features a total of five bedrooms and three bathrooms across three floors and 3,000 square feet.

Décor follows a chic grey and white colour scheme, with a grand entrance hall with white stairs and grey velvet furnishings throughout including sofas and curtains. Metallic silver finishes add to the sophisticated aesthetic via chandeliers, glass tables with metal bases and silver flower vases.

The home also has its own cinema room, complete with enormous flatscreen television.

Michelle and Mark's former kitchen

The kitchen, meanwhile, has its own wine fridge as previously unveiled by Michelle as she filmed various video clips in the space during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large patio doors open onto the garden, where there is a patio area, a lawn and an outhouse which Mark recently converted into a gym when the UK went into lockdown.

Michelle and Mark's former bedroom

The third floor plays host to an enormous loft conversion, which Michelle and Mark transformed into an impressive master bedroom.

They bought the home in 2013 and have lived there ever since, while a recent social media post by Michelle suggests that they may have already left the property for a temporary rental home.

She shared a video of an unfamiliar kitchen and dining space and credited interiors company Sweet Star Home for helping her "make the place a home".

We have reached out to Michelle's representative for comment.

