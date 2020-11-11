Prince Charles reveals another hidden space inside home with Duchess Camilla The Prince of Wales filmed a video from Clarence House

Prince Charles has unveiled another unseen area of a living room at the home he shares in London with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Prince of Wales shared a video message from the space, known as the Morning Room, as he discussed the impact of coronavirus, published by the World Economic Forum.

Behind him, mint green curtains with tassel tie backs were visible, as well as cream walls with wooden panelling running across the middle. A wooden plinth showcases a stone statue, next to a wooden sideboard holding a desk lamp with a cream base and a light brown shade. Charles and Camilla also have two paintings hanging in brown wooden frames mounted on the walls.

Charles' video call revealed this new angle

Previously, photographs were released showing a different side of the room when the Duchess of Cornwall hosted Clare Balding at a reception in 2020. It seems the couple have kept the decoration similar since, with the same curtains and wooden side tables, as well as paintings hanging in wooden frames on the walls.

Duchess Camilla also uses the room for formal meetings

More recently, Duchess Camilla filmed in another living room inside of the residence. This one features mint green walls with cream wooden panelling, a white marble fireplace with a painting hanging in a gold frame above, a gold floor lamp with a pink shade, and salmon pink curtains with gold trims.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's living room is brightly decorated

There is also an alcove with a selection of smaller paintings in black frames mounted on the wall, and a marble sideboard.

The Duchess of Cornwall finds stylish backdrops for her video calls

Yet another lounge space was also revealed last week, when the Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a virtual visit to a Brighton pub to mark the National Association of Care Catering's Meals on Wheels week. She set up her camera in front of a beautiful marble fireplace, with a selection of ornaments and a photo of her and Charles on display.

The Morning Room features ornate furnishes and paintings

Clarence House was previously home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved in but has kept many of the rooms as they were when his grandmother lived there.

