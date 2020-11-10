The Queen's nephew's £11.9million home looks straight out of a Bond film Princess Margaret's son, David Linley, has designed a jaw-dropping property

The Queen's nephew and Princess Margaret's son, David Linley, has designed one of the most incredible apartments. The property is now up for sale with Christie's Real Esate for £11.9million (or $15.75million), and is located within the legendary Pierre Hotel of Manhattan, New York.

The building has previously been used as the location for Hollywood films starring Al Pacino and Brad Pitt, while we also think it would make the ideal setting for a Bond film. In fact, David called upon interior designer Anouska Hempel to help curate the space, who has previously appeared in a James Bond movie during her time as an actress. Other guests of the residence include Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn and Yves Saint Laurent. Take a look inside...

The living room

The living room has a large wood-burning fireplace and a bar alcove, as well as views of both Central Park and the NYC skyline.

The dining room

The dining room is connected to the living room to create an open-plan effect. The same moody design continues from the lounge, with wooden furniture and black panelling.

The view

The property boasts jaw-dropping views of Central Park, from the 27th floor of the building.

The bedroom

The apartment features a total of two bedrooms. The main suite is designed with a black and white colour scheme and enormous hidden walk-in closets. Each bedroom also features individually controlled air conditioning and heating.

The bathroom

Naturally, each bedroom has its own en-suite. In keeping with the bedroom, this one follows a monochrome marble theme, with mirrored walls and a large bath tub.

The dressing room

As well as a bathroom, the main suite has its own dressing room, positioned within the bedroom and bathroom. Glossy wooden cupboards maintain the glamorous aesthetics, with several full-length mirrors, and black plinths. A large black and white rug ties in with the colour scheme.

The gallery

The gallery features skim-coated walls and black wainscoting, with an Art Deco-inspired ceiling.

