Inside Roman Kemp's modern Vauxhall flat he didn't want Princess Kate to visit

No matter how house proud you are, it's a lot of pressure to invite a member of the royal family such as the Princess of Wales to visit.

Despite describing his modest London flat as his "dream place" when he moved in back in 2020, Roman Kemp decided to host his recent meeting with Princess Kate at his parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp's home.

"It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me,” he explained as they discussed mental health amid the royal's Shaping Us campaign. "And she was like, 'Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.’ And I just said, ‘No, let’s go to my parents’. It’s a bigger house. I don’t want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall.'"

Roman Kemp's kitchen © Instagram So what's Roman's house really like? The Capital FM DJ debuted his property in a photo with his ex-girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury, which saw them sitting in the modern kitchen with taupe handleless cabinets, black worktops and integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

Roman Kemp's living area © Instagram The open-plan lounge has been revealed on several occasions, particularly in one of Anne-Sophie's mirror selfies in April 2020. She stood in front of an elaborate gold gilded mirror, with the reflection showing wooden floorboards, white walls, spotlights and a mirrored storage space. A cream sofa and a black and gold chair were positioned around a glass coffee table, facing towards their TV which rested on a white unit.

Roman Kemp's living area © Instagram This area got a makeover just a few months later, with Roman revealing before and after photos. Now, the TV is integrated into a built-in pale wooden cabinet featuring, mirrors and lights.

Roman Kemp's lounge © Instagram It acts as the perfect space for Roman to enjoy a few beers as he watches TV, or to play games with his mother Shirlie! Floor-to-ceiling windows covered with cream curtains shroud the space in privacy, while a grey and white patterned blanket offer warmth on a cool night.

Roman Kemp's dining area © Instagram Roman shared a better look at the dining area when he filmed a TikTok video with Anne-Sophie. The circular dining table was surrounded by four neutral cushioned chairs and a Frida Kahlo portrait added a pop of colour to the room.