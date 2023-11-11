Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Roman Kemp's modern Vauxhall flat he didn't want Kate Middleton to visit

Subscribe

Subscribe

Inside Roman Kemp's modern Vauxhall flat he didn't want Princess Kate to visit

The Capital FM DJ lives in London in a flat he previously shared with ex Anne-Sophie Flury

Roman Kemp sitting on his bed
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings Editor
Share this:

No matter how house proud you are, it's a lot of pressure to invite a member of the royal family such as the Princess of Wales to visit.

Despite describing his modest London flat as his "dream place" when he moved in back in 2020, Roman Kemp decided to host his recent meeting with Princess Kate at his parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp's home.

kate middleton roman kemp© Kensington Palace
Princess Kate was invited to Roman Kemp's family home

"It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me,” he explained as they discussed mental health amid the royal's Shaping Us campaign. "And she was like, 'Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.’ And I just said, ‘No, let’s go to my parents’. It’s a bigger house. I don’t want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall.'"

Roman Kemp's kitchen

Roman Kemp and his ex Anne-Sophie in their kitchen© Instagram

So what's Roman's house really like? The Capital FM DJ debuted his property in a photo with his ex-girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury, which saw them sitting in the modern kitchen with taupe handleless cabinets, black worktops and integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

Roman Kemp's living area

Anne-Sophie taking a mirror selfie© Instagram

The open-plan lounge has been revealed on several occasions, particularly in one of Anne-Sophie's mirror selfies in April 2020. She stood in front of an elaborate gold gilded mirror, with the reflection showing wooden floorboards, white walls, spotlights and a mirrored storage space.

A cream sofa and a black and gold chair were positioned around a glass coffee table, facing towards their TV which rested on a white unit.

Roman Kemp's living area

Roman Kemp posing in front of his TV unit© Instagram

This area got a makeover just a few months later, with Roman revealing before and after photos. Now, the TV is integrated into a built-in pale wooden cabinet featuring, mirrors and lights.

Roman Kemp's lounge

Roman Kemp drinking beer in his lounge© Instagram

It acts as the perfect space for Roman to enjoy a few beers as he watches TV, or to play games with his mother Shirlie! Floor-to-ceiling windows covered with cream curtains shroud the space in privacy, while a grey and white patterned blanket offer warmth on a cool night.

WATCH: Roman Kemp reveals modern lounge in unexpected gaming video with his mother Shirlie

Roman Kemp's dining area

Roman Kemp and Anne-Sophie's TikTok video in their dining area© Instagram

Roman shared a better look at the dining area when he filmed a TikTok video with Anne-Sophie. The circular dining table was surrounded by four neutral cushioned chairs and a Frida Kahlo portrait added a pop of colour to the room.

Roman Kemp's bedroom

Roman Kemp sitting on his bed in his bedroom© Instagram

Showing off his calming bedroom, Roman told his followers: "My new house has become quite the project and couldn't be happier with my new bed and tables from @bensonsforbedshq genuine legends for helping out, thank you!"

He perched on the edge of his double bed, featuring a plush cream headboard and a champagne-coloured silk quilted bedsheet. His white two-drawer bedside tables have gold legs and handles to match the luxurious yet neutral aesthetic of the rest of his flat.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more