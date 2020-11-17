Holly Willoughby's front door gets a spectacular Christmas makeover The This Morning star is in the festive spirit

Holly Willoughby is officially in the festive spirit and has given her house a stunning Christmas makeover.

The This Morning star has transformed her front door into something straight out of a fairytale – and it looks spectacular!

Sharing a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, Holly enlisted the help of luxury floral designers Early Hours London to turn her doorway into a snowy masterpiece.

The archway is covered with frosted seasonal foliage and white glistening baubles and would look perfect as a backdrop for one of Holly's Christmas campaigns with Marks and Spencer.

Captioning the stunning photo, which showed a smiling Holly proudly looking up at the display, she wrote: "Through the years we'll always be together if the Fates allow. Hang a shining star upon the highest bough… The most beautiful door display by @earlyhoursltd."

Holly's front door looks like a winter wonderland

Holly's fans were quick to compliment her on her gorgeous front door, with one writing: "Looks stunning Holly." A second wrote: "That’s just made me cry, beautiful." And a third added: "What a gorgeous picture."

Holly isn't the only celebrity who has already kicked off the festive season with a home makeover. Rochelle Humes also enlisted the help of Early Hours to transform her fireplace.

The epic display is absolutely huge and almost reaches the ceiling. Intertwined with foliage including ivy and holly, the installation is also overflowing with blue, red, gold and purple baubles.

Rochelle Humes transformed her fireplace for Christmas

Rochelle shared the stunning images on her Instagram, which also show her daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, looking adorable as they pose in front of the fireplace in their matching pyjamas.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "I know it’s early but we are WAYYYYYY too excited...and for very good reason @earlyhoursltd have been back at our house again sprinkling their Christmas magic.

"They are doing some pretty great stuff this year, they are about to launch a Christmas Charity Wreath for @kidsout so give them a little follow. Merry Christmas (can I say that or am I pushing my luck?)."

