Christmas has come early for Rochelle Humes and her family as the star unveiled her festive home makeover on Tuesday.

The TV star has started with her living room and transformed her fireplace with the help of floral designers Early Hours London – and it looks spectacular!

The epic display is absolutely huge and almost reaches the ceiling. Intertwined with foliage including ivy and holly, the installation is also overflowing with blue, red, gold and purple baubles.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes is making a big change to her home

Rochelle shared the stunning images on her Instagram, which also show her daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, looking adorable as they pose in front of the fireplace in their matching pyjamas.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "I know it’s early but we are WAYYYYYY too excited...and for very good reason @earlyhoursltd have been back at our house again sprinkling their Christmas magic.

"They are doing some pretty great stuff this year, they are about to launch a Christmas Charity Wreath for @kidsout so give them a little follow. Merry Christmas (can I say that or am I pushing my luck?)."

Needless to say, Rochelle's fans were in awe over her festive display, with one writing: "That's the biggest thing I have ever seeeeeeeeeennnnnnnn!" A second wrote: "Wow this is something else." Another added: "An absolute wonderland."

This will be Rochelle and husband Marvin's first Christmas as a family of five, which could explain the reason for them getting in the festive mood so early.

How incredible does this look?

The couple welcomed their third child and first son, Blake, on 9 October and shared the news on Instagram. Posting a snap of their newborn, Rochelle wrote: "On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

"I didn't think I'd ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we've been in a love bubble ever since..."

Marvin added: "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that... Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete."

