Holly Willoughby reveals controversial plans for family home The This Morning star opened up about her Christmas decorations

Holly Willoughby has revealed how she will decorate her home for Christmas.

SEE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million London home

Speaking on This Morning, Holly said that she may go for two trees, but these won't be real trees. Holly explained that she usually punts for a real tree, but that this year she will need to opt for artificial styles if she is to decorate early, since a real tree will die by the time Christmas day comes around.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's breathtaking home with his wife revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals rare glimpse inside all-white living room

As she and her co-host Phillip Schofield showed viewers' photos of their own Christmas trees and decorations, Holly added that her sister also had her tree up already, while seeing so many had left her really wanting to install her own, and that only two would do the job this year.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield reveals breathtaking garden at family home

Holly lives in a stunning home worth £3million in London with her Dan Baldwin, and their three children Belle, Harry and Chester.

She tends to keep their home tightly under wraps, but what we have seen shows that the family has plenty of space for two trees.

Holly Willoughby's kitchen

Holly previously posted a photo inside of their kitchen, which is open-plan alongside their dining room, as she served up Christmas dinner last year. The image showed a large island with a white worktop in the middle of the room, as well as plenty of cupboards and drawers for storage.

Holly Willoughby's living room

Holly also shared a glimpse at the positioning of their Christmas tree last year, in the corner of a photo taken in her living room. She previously set it next to a grey sofa, with plenty of presents wrapped underneath, and a mat to protect the hardwood parquet flooring that runs throughout the ground floor.

It would make sense that Holly will opt to showcase one of her two trees in the same spot this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.