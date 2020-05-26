Holly Willoughby usually enjoys a family trip abroad during her break from This Morning, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, she is having to make do with a staycation. One activity she appears to be enjoying in her time off is chilling out in her beautiful garden – and we don't blame her. The 39-year-old gave fans a rare peek at where she is currently relaxing, and while it's not quite a luxury five-star resort, the views aren't half bad. Posting a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, Holly revealed that her garden is in full bloom, showing off some gorgeous white peonies. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Garden putting on quite the show... peonies... my fav."

Holly Willoughby is spending a lot of time in her garden

Holly lives in London with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five. Earlier this month, Holly also showed off her immaculate living room. The space includes a luxury cream sofa, pristine white tiles on the wall, built-in shelves and white ornaments – including an ornate seashell sculpture and a big plate.

In previous posts on the app, the TV star has shared a look inside her spacious kitchen. The cupboards are a matte white, with glass displays to showcase mugs and crockery. Holly's love of Emma Bridgewater is evident – she appears to have the complete colourful polka dot dinnerware set, which ranges from £19.95 for a bowl to £74.95 for the hen on nest.

Holly Willoughby and her family usually enjoy a beach holiday during half-term break

Holly has also opted for a neutral colour scheme in the dining room, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. Holly's love for chic neutrals is also evident in her bathroom, which has marble effect tiling and walk-in shower cubicle with a glass screen and chrome finishes. There are white wooden blinds and a luxurious roll-top bath with retro-looking bath taps – the perfect place to unwind.

