Coleen Nolan’s cosy home could be mistaken for a country pub Loose Women presenter Coleen moved house during the pandemic

Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan has unveiled her brand-new dining table – and her cosy home could easily be mistaken for a quaint country pub. The former singer showed off her new purchase with two Instagram posts – showing her dogs sat up at the table.

The giant wooden table is surrounded by pew-style seating – creating a cosy corner for the family to enjoy their meals.

The seats have grey toppers in a quilted pattern and Coleen has styled up the space with a solitary Christmas cushion, reading 'merry and bright'.

Coleen Nolan's new dining table adds to her country-chic interiors

The festive decorations around the room also include an elf surveillance sign, large red bows and a tinsel garland.

Coleen wrote a caption to go along with the snaps: "Well the dogs are loving my new dining table as much as I am from @furniturevillage or the cakes..."

Coleen's beautiful family home exudes country chic with pared-back wooden beams and rustic styling. Peering through the chicken-wire window, fans can catch a glimpse of her living area with exposed bricks and a log-burner style fireplace.

Coleen Nolan has 15 animals at her new home in Cheshire

The presenter has also decorated the front of her house for the festive period, choosing to put up a seasonal wreath. The gorgeous red, white and green wreath has circular baubles and a tartan bow in the middle.

Coleen added a festive wreath to her cottage-style front door

Coleen credited interior plant styling company, The Cactus Kiss, for the creation as she wrote, "Thank you so much to @thecactuskiss for gifting me this gorgeous Christmas wreath."

Coleen moved into her property during the coronavirus pandemic in May. She admitted it was difficult: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

