Barack Obama's couch is worlds away from his White House style Barack Obama lives with wife Michelle and their two daughters

Taking to social media to promote his new book, former US President Barack Obama offered up a rare look into his beautiful family home. He sat on a salmon pink couch while he addressed his 33.9million followers.

The relaxed linen sofa features a statement stripe throughout, and we also glimpsed a look at Barack's choice of cushion to style up the sitting area – a bright blue patterned one positioned against the arm.

WATCH: Barack Obama talks out about his new book from his striped couch

This colourful sofa could not be further from the minimalist ones that Barack had within the walls of the White House.

The couches throughout Barack Obama's former residence and the office of the White House itself were all cream, classic, and simple. They were also all plumped to perfection with symmetrical cushions, very different to Barack's more relaxed styling now.

Barack Obama's casual couch has been styled with a solitary bright cushion

Barack Obama currently lives with wife Michelle and their daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

Barack and Michelle made the decision to stay in Washington after his presidency so that their youngest daughter Sasha could complete her high school education.

WATCH: See Inside the former President's previous White House home

Sasha is even lucky enough to have her own suite in the house, complete with a separate living area.

In a virtual chat on Conan O'Brien's talk show, Michelle shared an insight into their lockdown life during the pandemic. She admitted in the "early stages" they were all "excited to be together". But then her girls were "itching" to get back to college and no longer wanted to be back at home with their parents.

