Victoria Beckham's meticulously organised pantry will blow your mind The former Spice Girl star revealed a never-before-seen look inside

Victoria Beckham has unveiled a never-before-seen look inside her pantry at the Beckham family home in the Cotswolds.

The former Spice Girl star took to Instagram with the snap, revealing three large exposed white shelves, holding an endless array of condiments including jams, ketchup, hot sauce, and just a few baking ingredients including flour and corn meal. Victoria has arranged the shelves into sections according to the specific type of condiment, and there doesn’t appear to be a pot out of place.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside stunning Cotswolds home

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Beckhams' family homes will leave you speechless

Below, there is a cream cupboard with a wooden worktop, on top of which the family keep a cream bread bin, and large mason jars storing what appear to be marshmallows. There is also a stack of more bread rolls positioned alongside the bread bin.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's - see inside

As for the general décor, the space has wooden panelled walls, and a large red and green painting in a white frame mounted at one side.

Victoria Beckham's pantry

Victoria captioned the image, "Step into my office #WFH," along with a coffee cup emoji as she posed on the worktop and drank from her monogrammed mug.

READ: David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse revealed

This marks the first time that Victoria, or any other members of the Beckham family have revealed a look inside of their pantry, but they have previously unveiled their private kitchen.

Back in May, Victoria posed alongside the island with an olive green base and wooden worktops, on a tall wooden stool. The island has more storage solutions including more shelves, and a hanging rack fitted overhead, where Victoria and her husband David keep pots and pans.

Victoria Beckham's kitchen in the Cotswolds

The room echoes the home's heritage as a converted farmhouse with high ceilings, exposed brick walls and stone tiled flooring. It also follows an open-plan desk with open walkways leading to other areas of the house.

Much like us, Victoria's followers were enamoured with the kitchen design. One commented, "House goals! The stone flooring is amazing!" while another agreed, "Dream house."

Victoria, David and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper are staying at their home in the Cotswolds during the lockdown period. Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn, meanwhile, is rumoured to have left the family home and moved into a property in London with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.