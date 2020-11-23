Stacey Solomon's DIY Christmas table centrepiece has blown our minds

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has unveiled her latest crafting project – and her impressive Christmas table centrepiece is surprisingly easy to make!

REVEALED: Stacey's insanely organised freezer is amazing

The presenter unveiled her creation on Instagram, but not before showing fans the exact steps it took to create the amazing display. It was made up of an old hula hoop, ribbon, string and glass baubles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: You won't believe how Stacey made her table centrepiece

First, Stacey took a children's hula hoop and covered it with black ribbon. Then she took polystyrene from an old package and glued it to the hoop to keep it upright.

Stacey used a children's hula hoop to make her festive ornament

DISCOVER: What Stacey eats on an average day

SEE: The Stacey Solomon gadget your laundry room needs

Next, fans could see Stacey adding lots of faux foliage over up the polystyrene block. She then tied her eBay glass baubles to the hoop with string, ready for battery-operated tealights to be added.

Get cute glass baubles just like Stacey's:

Tealight candle holder hanging bauble, £8.95, eBay

SHOP NOW

At night, with the flickering candles lit up, the display looked incredible and we think it will be the talking point of the table come Christmas day.

Despite it looking spectacular, Stacey confessed she wanted to add more to it, pledging to include wooden animals and fake snow once the shops open up again.

Stacey used battery-operated tealights in her display

As well as her crafting projects, Stacey often takes to Instagram to show off her tidying prowess with her 'tap to tidy' videos.

Stacey has lived with Joe Swash at their Essex home since 2018, along with their son Rex, and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.