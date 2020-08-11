Michelle and Barack Obama live in Washington with their two daughters Sasha and Malia, and a recent Instagram post shared by Michelle as she recorded a new episode of her podcast has unveiled a never-before-seen room inside the home.

It's decorated with sand grey walls and wooden floors, while Michelle and Barack have furnished the space with floor-length cream linen curtains, a large cream rug, and an additional sheepskin rug. Michelle, the former First Lady of America and her podcast guest, Michele Norris, sat on cream leather armchairs with metallic bronze bases, next to circular side tables with glass tops. One table has a base formed of three Perspex legs, and the other is a metal style.

Michelle opened up about the positive effects to have come from her podcast show in the caption, writing, "Recording a podcast has been soul-nourishing in the deepest ways. It's given me the opportunity to reflect and the space to have long, open-ended conversations with some of my closest friends. And I hope all of you are finding some time to have these sorts of conversations with people you love." She goes on to advocate the importance of sharing your problems with your loved ones.

Michelle and Barack moved out of the White House when Donald Trump took over as President in January 2017, but the couple opted to move to a house nearby in Washington so that their youngest daughter Sasha could finish school.

Typically, the family keep their home as private as possible, but the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown period means that fans have seen more inside than ever before. Michelle recently shared a photo of herself and Barack taken in what seemed to be their living room, as well as a snap on their rooftop terrace, complete with various outdoor seating areas and an impressive view of their neighbourhood.

