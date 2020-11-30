Ben Shephard's Christmas tree is very different to everyone else's The Good Morning Britain host revealed a surprising fact about it

Ben Shephard has proven that new isn't necessarily better with a new video showing his Christmas tree. The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram with the clip, revealing that his family's tree is in fact 10 years old.

"It's done," he captioned it, as he showed off the transformation after decorating. "We've had this tree for 10 years and it's still doing the job – most importantly it doesn't drop needles!! Think @Mrsannieshephard has done a great job, as ever ably distracted by me and the boy. Right now for the eggnog!!"

The finished product showed the tall design complete with red, green, white and silver baubles, and string fairy lights woven within its branches.

Ben and his wife Annie had also positioned floral garlands at either side of the French patio doors where the tree sits, while they each have a red and white striped stocking.

Ben Shephard's Christmas tree decorations

Ben's fans can also concur that old trees still bring about beautiful results. One commented, "There is nowt wrong with the tree I've had for the last five years… It twinkles and has the magnificent seven baubles… Six of my favourite football team and one personalised, with a star on the top. Job done."

Another added, "Our tree is still going strong at 21 years!" while a third wrote, "Beautiful! We've had our tree for 15 years and it's going strong too."

Another of Ben's followers topped the lot as they revealed their tree was an impressive 34 years old.

Ben Shephard's living and dining room

Ben lives in Richmond, London, with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam. As expected, the family have been spending more time than ever at home since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Ben has also revealed more of the inside on social media including the stunning garden, and the gorgeous open plan living and dining area where their tree has been installed.

