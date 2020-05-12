Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard is currently in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic at his home in Richmond with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam, and Ben has what might be the most impressive celebrity home gym we have ever seen. It looks as though it's situated in a converted garage, with exposed brick walls and high ceilings. As for equipment, there's everything from a boxing ring and an assault bike, to jump boxes, a climbing wall (yes, really), calisthenic rings (that's rings for gymnastics to you and I), and a selection of free weights and barbells.

In a recent Instagram post, Ben shared a post-workout selfie and dedicated it to Nicky Lopez, the trainer who had guided him through his exercises. "Absolutely broken," said Ben. "Cheers Nicky, great tunes by the way."

WATCH: Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

Ben also gave a look at the gym when he announced that he would be hosting a live workout on his own Instagram page. "Morning all! So me and @stevecolemanfitness are going to smash out a #tabataworkout this morning at 10.30am live here on Instagram. If you fancy joining us- should be a laugh, should be energetic, should be sweaty!! Can't promise it'll be synchronised training like this last session we did a few months back."

Ben's garden has a basketball hoop and a football goal

Ben has also been using the family garden as a space to workout. Another Instagram post revealed that not only do they have a perfectly preened lawn, they also have a basketball hoop and a football goal outdoors. Ben and his son set up their iPad to follow another live workout and shared a photo of themselves doing press-ups.

Previously, Ben shared a different look at the garden, showing a large fire pit where the family had been making marshmallow Smores.

