Ben Shephard's home really is the epitome of interior goals. The Good Morning Britain presenter has so far shared peeks inside his kitchen and his incredible garden while in lockdown – but now, he's given fans a glimpse at his cosy family living room. Showing off his fresh trim, courtesy of wife Annie, on Friday evening, Ben shared a clip to his Instagram Stories of himself standing in his lounge. The room has a stylish blue colour scheme and a mirrored cabinet topped with a lamp and ornaments to complement the navy hues. The television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares peek inside family living room

From previous videos, Ben has revealed that his living room has an open plan layout with the dining room, while glass doors open directly out into the garden. Ben and Annie bring the outdoors in by putting lots of vases of fresh flowers around their home. The dining area features a long wooden table with plush velvet chairs for up to eight guests. Wooden parquet flooring runs throughout the living and dining room, but Ben has put a grey rug on the floor under the dining table, which also doubles up as a place for their sons, Jack and Sam, to do their home-schooling.

Ben Shephard's home features an open-plan dining room and living room

Ben gave fans another look at his garden on Thursday night when he shared a video of Annie giving him a DIY lockdown haircut. In the clip, the father-of-two could be seen sitting on a chair in their huge garden, as his wife got stuck in with a pair of scissors. We have to say, the concerned look on Ben's face was priceless! The presenter also had a grey towel wrapped around his shoulders for protection from stray strands.

Thankfully for Ben, Annie did a fabulous job, prompting her husband to post a second video updating his followers on his new look, "Morning all, fresh trim!" he told the camera on Friday, and we have to admit, he certainly looked dapper. Way to go, Annie!

