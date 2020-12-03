Katherine Jenkins' opulent entrance hall belongs in a royal palace The opera singer lives in London with her husband and two children

Katherine Jenkins often shares glimpses inside of her home on social media, including her opulent entrance hallway where she has been hosting virtual concerts during the coronavirus pandemic.

It features a glossy black grand piano, high ceilings and white plinths with archways at the top. Floor-to-ceiling mirrors are mounted upon the walls with metallic gold frames, as well as gilded gold picture frames showcasing a series of intricate artwork. Marble flooring with black stripes and an open log fireplace with a quilted guard seat add to the regal aesthetic.

Katherine Jenkins' hallway

Katherine's most recent photo in the space showed that it also has windows spanning the height of the tall ceilings, and grand white double doors leading into other areas of the home. Two white leather stools with black bases are also visible in the corner of the image.

Katherine Jenkins' hallway boasts grand high ceilings

As for Christmas decorations, Katherine's tree is just as impressive as what you'll find in the likes of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip have recently installed six large trees, including one of 20ft. Katherine's is especially large, and is made even taller by a star positioned on the top.

The photo came as Katherine marked the end of 20 lockdown concerts. She captioned it, "Let's do this! 20 lockdown concerts in 2020! I love you all so much. FB @kjofficial at 6pm UK time."

The 40-year-old opera singer lives in London with her husband Andrew Levitas and their two children Aaliyah and Xander.

Katherine Jenkins' living room

The rest of the family's home follows a similarly classic interiors theme, with wooden panelling on the walls and wooden furniture in the living room, and a monochrome colour scheme with marble ornaments on display in the kitchen. Outside, Katherine's garden has a large flower bed and a selection of marble statues at either side.

