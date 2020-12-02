Sarah Ferguson transforms home into Christmas grotto – watch the festive clip The Duchess of York lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson has transformed her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor for Christmas. The Duchess of York has since shared a video inside, giving fans a look at the decorations.

It showed a garland draping over an open log fireplace with flashing LED string lights woven in, a mini Christmas tree wrapped in red tulle and tied in a bow at the top, various ornaments including a reindeer statue and stuffed toys, and a huge balloon filled with smaller red and green balloons.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals beautiful Christmas decorations

The clip comes as Sarah spoke about Elf News, an initiative for children during December. "For the first time ever, the North Pole's premier news station ELF NEWS will be streaming worldwide through December," Sarah captioned it. "Watch 4 x 7 minute exclusive weekly reports direct from Santa in his own home.

"Generating kindness, Elf News will be donating a % of profits to @sarahs_trust_, a mental health charity @brainbuddies and donating the whole series to all Children's Hospitals, Hospices and any relevant charity who can request free access by contacting."

Sarah Ferguson's Christmas decorations

The Duchess has also filmed a video for her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, in the new set-up. It revealed more of the space, including statues of the Queen's guards, another reindeer statue positioned on top of a dresser at the side, and a stuffed toy gingerbread man.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor

The Royal Lodge in Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. Prince Andrew also continues to live on the grounds, in a separate property to Sarah following their divorce.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were raised at the home before moving out to live with their respective partners.

The property is a Grade II-listed residence and features a total of 20 rooms.

