Penny Lancaster reveals stunning Christmas decorations for home and animals The Loose Women star is feeling festive!

Many of us are already decorating our homes and gardens in preparation for Christmas, and Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart are no exception.

Sometime Loose Women panellist Penny shared some lovely photos to social media on Wednesday, which revealed that not only had the star decorated her home for the festive season but her beloved animals' sleeping quarters as well.

Taking to Instagram, Penny first uploaded a snap which showed a fireplace covered with green foliage and gold bows with small pearl beads to give a suggestion of snow.

The model and presenter then shared a picture of the wooden outbuilding in the garden where her goats live – and any human would love the way it was decorated!

A string of white fairy lights decorated the beam above the doorways, while a matching lit-up star hung in the window.

In the photo, three goats could be seen walking past, and Penny captioned the image: "Three wise goats."

Penny went on to share another snap which showed the goats closer to the camera, all standing on some logs as a pink sunset could just be spotted behind a row of trees in the distance.

Penny shared a sweet glimpse of her Christmas decorations

The star captioned this: "Away in a manger."

The new furry additions were welcomed to the Lancaster-Stewart household last month.

Six-month-old Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel are pygmy goats, and Penny is clearly smitten with them.

The family goats have been included in the celebrations

Introducing the goats to her fans on social media, the 49-year-old revealed she was "falling in love" with her new pets.

Alongside several sweet photos of the trio, Penny wrote: "Falling in love with my new five-month-old Pygmy goats, Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel #goats #pygmygoats."

She even went so far as feeding one of the animals directly from her mouth a few weeks later!

Penny added the goats to her household last month

Posting a slow-motion clip to her Instagram Story on Monday, Penny could be seen using her mouth to feed one of the goats a crisp, much to its delight.

Captioning the video, she jokingly wrote: "The crazy goat lady."

