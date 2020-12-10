Nigella Lawson's minimal Christmas tree has fans confused

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It is not often we get to glimpse inside Nigella Lawson's £5million abode, but she took to Instagram on Thursday to unveil her Christmas tree – a tree with no tinsel, no baubles… just lights. However, fans did spot one very odd decoration at the top of the tree – which appears to be a whisk!

SEE: Nigella Lawson's edible Christmas tree decorations are seriously amazing

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nigella Lawson baffles viewers with her pronunciation of microwave

Nigella's followers were bemused by the decoration on the top of the tree – a whisk in the place of an angel or a star. "I see that balloon whisk star," one said and another quizzed: "Is that a beater whisk on top!?"

Nigella Lawson's Christmas tree has a very unique topper

Fans also teased if she was going to add a microwave bauble to her festive display, after the star caused a stir with the pronunciation of that word on her show Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat.

MORE: Nigella Lawson's incredible home kitchen revealed

LOOK: Inside 27 of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens

The huge tree almost reaches the ceiling of the star's living space and she captioned the picture: "Just fits!"

As well as showcasing her tree, she also inadvertently showed off her immaculate living room. Fans could see her meticulously organised bookcase, filled with an array of reading material. Above the books, Nigella has used the storage unit to display her finest casserole dishes.

Nigella is also a fan of twinkling lights in her garden

There is a corner of a tapestry chair on show and just behind the tree we can observe Nigella's well-used AGA.

Nigella is no stranger to fairylights, as earlier in the year she posted a photograph of her stunning garden, complete with pergola adorned in twinkling lights - it looked like something out of a movie set.

Lights, £12.98, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.