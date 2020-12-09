Nigella Lawson's edible Christmas tree decorations are too beautiful for words

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Candy canes aren't the only edible Christmas decorations you can add to your tree, according to Nigella Lawson.

The celebrity chef, 60, shared a photo of a tree covered with her stunning homemade cookies which were iced to look like mini snowflakes dangling from the fir branches. So if you haven't perfected the finishing touches for your festive decorations, then look no further!

"Christmas cookie-cutters at the ready? Edible Tree Decorations are #RecipeOfTheDay!" Nigella wrote in the caption.

She continued on her website: "I couldn’t have Christmas without these, or at least, not happily. Rituals are essential to give us meaning, a sense of ceremony, and making these peppery, gingerbready edible decorations is how I have always marked with my children that Christmas has begun."

Top tip: Don't forget to create a hole just below the top of each biscuit before baking them so you can thread the ribbon through later. Nigella suggests using a small icing nozzle to create uniform holes.

Delighted with the pretty cookies, the Cook, Eat, Repeat star's followers shared their thoughts in the comments. "I bake these every year and they make my tree smell divine!" one remarked, and a second wrote: "Christmas tree decoration goals."

A third enquired: "Pretty, is there a secret to getting the icing so perfect?" We wish we were that skilled at icing too!

You'll need:

Snowflake cookie cutters, £5.35, Amazon

Nigella only recently revealed a clever trick to achieve a show-stopping Christmas dessert – using a tree-shaped Bundt tin.

Sharing her vanilla cake recipe, the TV chef wrote: "#RecipeOfTheDay is my Spruced-Up Vanilla Cake, a cherished part of my Christmas celebrations!"

Nordic Ware forest Bundt tin, £47, Amazon

The cake tin costs £47, but one look at the snow-topped forest scene tells us it's worth the investment!

Nigella explained on her website: "The cake does look incredibly complicated and seasonally impressive as it comes to the table, but that is all down to the shape of the tin. It’s an expense to get a tin that can’t be used all year round, but it really is a beautifully Christmassy creation, and a doddle to make."

Festive baking here we come...

