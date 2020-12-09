Shirlie Kemp's sentimental Christmas décor will tug at your heart strings Martin and Shirlie live in a beautiful home in Hertfordshire

Martin and Shirlie kemp have a beautiful home in Hertfordshire that they often show off on Instagram. As well as revealing their totally jaw-dropping festive decorations, Shirlie let fans into a little secret behind the angel on the top of her Christmas tree.

WATCH: Shirlie Kemp revealed her antique wedding decoration

She took to her Instagram Stories to show fans the Christmas ornament on top of her tree and explained that her dad bought it in 1962!

Shirlie reminisced that she remembered her dad adding tinsel to the angel's outfit to make her more sparkly.

Shirlie's Christmas tree has a very important decoration at the top

She then admitted that her antique decoration was in need of some TLC when she wrote: "Need to find a dolly hospital for her eyes."

The Christmas fairy sits on top of her immaculately decorated tree which features frost-tipped branches, burlap ribbon, pine cones and an array of stunning silver baubles.

Shirlie and Martin's living room has been transformed

Showing off her festive efforts inside her home, Shirlie shared a picture of their opulent white fireplace trimmed with fern leaves, flowers and pretty pink candles. The extravagant Christmas decoration appears to be in the family living room, alongside their stunning tree.

The festive decorations do not stop there though – Shirlie has also been busy transforming her outdoor space into a winter wonderland.

The Kemps have taken their Christmas decorations outside

She has added a huge foliage garland to her outdoor fireplace and it is brimming with baubles, pine cones and pussy willow. There is a matching candelabra too, where Shirlie and Martin light candles for evenings outside.

Her Instagram followers were amazed by the display and one wrote: "This is just everything," and another added: "Your garden looks like heaven."

It appears the Kemps have gone even bigger and better than last year's décor, which Shirlie showcased in a throwback video on her Instagram channel.

