Victoria Beckham's home office is a dream – a debut full view

Victoria Beckham has shared a full view of her beautiful home office at her family's house in the Cotswolds for the very first time. The former Spice Girl star took to Instagram with the photo as she posed for a selfie in the mirror, while the background revealed exactly how the space is designed.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds home is the dream staycation - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Beckhams' most stunning homes

It features geometric hardwood flooring and exposed brick walls with one formed of floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames and brown floor-length curtains.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's home in London cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan's - see inside

Victoria Beckham's home office

At the front of the room, a large orange painting is mounted upon one wall in a black frame, above a wooden dresser where Victoria keeps three stacks of books. For seating, there are two mustard yellow velvet armchairs with wooden arms and legs, while a wooden desk sits at the far end of the room against the window. Victoria keeps a table lamp and a vase of flowers on the desk, and there is an additional black metal floor lamp in one corner. A large olive green rug adds warmth to the space.

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's Miami penthouse

Victoria captioned the image, "What I wish I was wearing after a busy Monday! So obsessed with his beautiful VVB pyjama set. For this week only, you can get the robe embroidered with your initials too – such a thoughtful gift (or treat to yourself!) xx VB."

Victoria Beckham's living room

It came as part of a carousel, and the second snap revealed a glimpse of the living room at the Beckham family's retreat in the countryside.

Victoria struck her signature pose on the sofa – a grey velvet button-back design with mustard yellow and orange cushions. Behind, an open fireplace with an exposed brick frame is seen, as well as an olive green lamp with a cream shade.

Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper have been splitting their time between their houses in the Cotswolds and London since schools reopened and the children have been continuing their studies. Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn, meanwhile, is believed to have moved into a new home with his fiancée Nicola Peltz in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.