Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Christmas lights have lit up the whole neighbourhood - see photos

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Christmas lights have lit up the whole neighbourhood

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have taken their Christmas lights outside – and their grotto-like displays are utterly incredible!

WATCH: Kylie Jenner gets a visit from The Grinch

Kim Kardashian lives with Kanye West and their children in the Hidden Hills and this aerial shot shows the bright white trees that Kim has installed around her enormous property for the festive season. Their huge driveaway is lined with spectacular, luminous trees and the display continues at the front of their property, and in the backyard.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's incredible festive display

We can also catch a glimpse of a miniature toy town that Kim and Kayne have had installed in a play area for their children. The star does also have a pool on the grounds of her huge home, but it is covered in this photograph.

Kylie's Christmas extravaganza is even more mind-blowing than sister Kim's. The makeup queen has not only wrapped her many outdoor trees in glowing warm lights but she has also lined her garden borders and the roof of her home to create one spectacular display. It is one very impressive show to dazzle the neighbours.

Kylie Jenner has dazzled the neighbours with her Christmas lights

At Kylie's front door stands two nutcrackers and there is a sparkling wreath hanging on the porch. The star also has what appears to be a flock of sheep displayed on her front lawn – it is unknown as to whether this is a festive addition or stays all year round.

The Kardashians/Jenners have had to put their big family Christmas plans on hold this year

Although Kylie has recently purchased a home down the road in Holmby Hills for her and daughter Stormi, the star's Hidden Hills property has been heavily decorated for Christmas, indicating this is where she is spending the holidays, to be close to her family.

