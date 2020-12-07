Khloe Kardashian announces shocking Christmas news – fans react It's the first time since 1978 that the party won't go ahead

Christmas is only 18 days away and whilst everyone is looking forward to the special day, it won't be the same as other years because of the pandemic, not even for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Matriarch Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party is the most popular event in the whole of Calabasas, but sadly, this year's bash has been cancelled, her daughter Khloe Kardashian has revealed.

The 36-year-old was asked about her plans on Twitter, with one fan writing: "Okay Khloe, you doing the annual Kardashian's Christmas party this year?"

The mother-of-one was quick to reply, explaining why the family had decided to cancel the party for the first time since 1978.

Kris Jenner's annual party has been cancelled for the first time since 1978

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe.

"Health and Safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must," she wrote.

Despite the last-minute cancellation, Khloe is already looking forward to next year's celebration: "I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so [expletive] fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas," she told her followers.

Khloe with her daughter True

Her fans were quick to react, with many praising the family's actions.

"Yes Khloé!!! We all must stick together to beat this pandemic. Australia has been doing okay so we are allowed our FRIENDS and family over for Christmas!!!! So thankful," one wrote, whilst another one added: "I'm glad they're being responsible and cancelling it."

A third remarked: "I'm happy they are taking Covid crisis seriously in California."