Reese Witherspoon’s sentimental Christmas tree is too cute

Reese filmed inside the living room of her LA mansion to show off her festive addition – her huge Christmas tree. The stunning tree has been adorned with an array of decorations, but it is the photo baubles that have stolen our hearts.

As Reese panned up the Christmas tree, fans could see photographic decorations sprinkled throughout the branches and in the next clip, Reese revealed a close of one special piece in particular, where she had placed a throwback picture of son Deacon in a snowflake frame. In the adorable snap, he is sat on Father Christmas' lap during a Christmas time gone by – and his beautiful blonde locks give away that he is Reese's son.

Reese's puppy poses in front of her Christmas tree

The Little Fires Everywhere actress has a new puppy called Minnie who was seen sniffing around the new living room addition in the candid video. She also captioned a very cute picture of her, writing: "Minnie's first Christmas."

Recently, Reese hosted a lavish Thanksgiving dinner for her family, showing off her dining space which is the perfect balance of luxe and homely. She has gingham blinds and oversized wicker chairs bringing a country feel to the room. Her beautiful table was styled impeccably for the occasion, with blue patterned plates and minimal glassware.

Reese has a stunning family kitchen at her mansion

Reese lives in a beautiful Los Angeles mansion with her family, and even opened the doors to her stunning home in September when she featured on an episode of the new Netflix show The Home Edit, giving fans a sneak peek inside her plush property.

The actress has a stylish residence with an Instagram-worthy family kitchen and beautiful bedroom with monogrammed details. Outside there is a swimming pool that is surrounded by pristine lawns and terraces – dreamy!

