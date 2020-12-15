Stacey Dooley lives with former Strictly dance partner Kevin Clifton in London and her latest home renovation plan to stain her living room floor has caused split opinion among fans.

She posted an Instagram picture of her current living room, with light wooden flooring and captioned it: "The floors are going darker next year. To match the hall. That’s the right decision, innit?"

Some fans loved the idea, commenting: "Yes, right decision," and another added: "Dark floors would look nice."

Stacey showed off what her living room looks like currently

However, many were quick to compliment the star's current flooring and deter her from making the change. One fan said: "100% no to darker floors. I think you'll regret it," and another warned: "Dark floors will make the room look dark and gloomy and smaller."

Stacey's incredible marble table has been a hit with fans

One follower settled the debate by urging Stacey to: "Go with what makes YOU smile."

Stacey's open-plan living-dining space has two gorgeous authentic fireplaces, and the star has styled the area up with a show-stopping marble table. Fans went wild when she revealed her huge dining table - a 50-year-old feature shipped all the way from Brussels. Stacey has styled it up with pricey modern chairs and she is forever changing the tablescape arrangement on top of the table.

The former Strictly star has made her home cosy for Christmas

The vibe around the rest of her home very much mirrors the one in her living area. She has a love for minimalist interiors and penchant for expensive furnishings – and the presenter is always keen to show off her stunning Scandi-chic décor on social media.

