Cheryl's son Bear is ADORABLE in video showing off home Christmas decorations The Girls Aloud star took to Instagram with a series of clips

Cheryl has revealed the incredible Christmas decorations at her private home along with a message from her three-year-old son Bear Grey Payne – his take on the famous Home Alone line: 'Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.'

The former Girls Aloud star took to Instagram with the series of clips taken in the £5million Surrey property she shares with her son Bear.

She credited interior design company Early Hours Ltd for transforming the family home, who have also installed Christmas decorations for the likes of Amanda Holden, Emma and Matt Willis and Alexandra Burke this year.

Cheryl's main Christmas tree

Cheryl first unveiled the main Christmas tree. It's decorated with a chic metallic colour scheme including silver, gold, rose gold, bronze and pearlescent baubles, as well as a select few gold and pink metallic bows, and fairy string lights woven within the branches.

Cheryl's table garland

On the dining table, Cheryl has a large garland made up of acorns, holly berries and more metallic spherical baubles. It sits in the middle of the table, no doubt where Cheryl and Bear will enjoy Christmas dinner.

Cheryl's second Christmas tree

Cheryl then went on to reveal what appears to be a second tree, dedicated to Bear. Unlike the primary feature, this one is decorated with Disney characters including Woody from Toy Story and the Doorknob from Alice In Wonderland.

Cheryl's staircase decorations

On the staircase, a similar garland to the one seen in the dining room lines the winding banister.

Cheryl's fireplace

And last but not least, Cheryl's videos come to a close with a shot of her stunning fireplace. It has been decorated with yet more green, red and gold garlands, two mini Santa Claus statues at either side, and endless pillar candles in various sizes.

The room is decorated with cream walls and cream flooring to match the cream stone fireplace, making an ideal muted base for Cheryl's new features.

