Ruth Langsford reveals genius kitchen appliance – and it's only £40

Ruth Langsford lives in Surrey with her husband and This Morning co-presenter Eamonn Holmes, and on Tuesday the star unveiled a handy kitchen appliance. She took to Instagram Stories to show how she prepared for the day ahead by putting her tea bag in a mug the night before, and inadvertently revealed that she uses a Breville filter kettle. This is good for two things. One) it filters water to remove all of the impurities as it works, and two) it illuminates blue once the water is boiled and ready to use.

The design also features an easy-switch filtration cartridge which can be replaced as and when you need, while it holds up to 1.5litres of water. The best bit, though, is that it's currently available for just £39.95 on Amazon.

Breville filter kettle, £39.95

Ruth and Eamonn own a whole host of further kitchenware, including a cream Kitchen Aid mixer which Ruth has previously used to make her mum's famous 'breadcrumb' recipe, a Nutribullet which the couple use to make smoothies and juices, and a Nespresso coffee machine.

As for décor in the room, a recent video shared by Ruth showed wooden cupboards, an island with an electric induction hob, and two built-in ovens, a microwave and a grill. The dining room sits open plan alongside the kitchen with glossy cream cupboards and a long table.

The couple has also given a look inside their fridge freezer. Eamonn shared a video of Ruth as she explained her new system whereby she labels drawers according to which foods are inside. "So I'm going to label them all," she said. "So you'll know where everything is. You've got chicken and things, so that’s going to be all potatoes." Eamonn quipped, "But we do know where everything is. Why do we need to label them?" To which Ruth replied: "Because it's organisation. You'll see at a glance."

