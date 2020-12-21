Ruth Langsford's genius home hack is ideal for a cosy Christmas This Morning favourites Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be spending more time at home in their stunning Surrey mansion now they are no longer hosting the Friday slot on This Morning. Ruth often treats her Instagram followers to a look inside their abode and this time she has wowed us with a genius home hack – a fire video on the television to create a cosy atmosphere.

While Ruth was filming an advert for Baylis and Harding on her Instagram Stories, showing products to the camera, fans could see into the living room and admire the way Ruth had cheated a warm atmosphere with the illusion of a fire on her wall-mounted TV set.

Ruth Langsford has a fire video playing on her TV

This is such a handy hack for those without a fireplace. Although Ruth and Eamonn do actually have a luxury fire beneath their television, they sometimes choose to keep it off in favour of a digital fire video instead.

Ruth sometimes has the real fire on instead

Their lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors lead out to the garden, which is where the couple spent a lot of time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenter Ruth also uses her living room as a workout space

As well as their cosy-yet-chic living room, Ruth often films herself in the kitchen of their house, either giving cooking demonstrations or cleaning up.

The presenting duo share their six-bedroom home with teenage son Jack and their beloved dog, Maggie.

