Eamonn Holmes gave fans a glimpse inside his home office at the weekend. The This Morning star had taken to Instagram to lament his day – but his bold prints on the wall proved a big distraction!

Eamonn – a devoted Manchester United fan - shared a snapshot showing wife Ruth Langsford sat in his office, catching up with her former Strictly pro partner Anton du Beke. He wrote: "Lost the match, now lost my office to Ruth Zooming her mate @mrantondubeke."

In the background, two large prints can be seen on display – one showing former Man U players Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes with their arms around one another, and the second a striking portrait of George Best.

"Love, love, love your office pictures," one fan told the TV star, while a second added: "Oh my goodness!! That office!! Those walls!! Jealousy is a terrible thing!! X." A third remarked: "My hero on your wall, the handsome George Best."

Fans were impressed by Eamonn's football prints

Eamonn and his wife Ruth live together in a beautiful house in Surrey, which features six bedrooms and two living rooms. The couple usually share their home with their teenage son Jack - but in September, the 18-year-old moved out and into halls of residence, as he started at university.

Eamonn and Ruth are proud parents to son Jack

His departure had a big impact on his parents, with Eamonn taking to Instagram in September to share his sorrow. The presenter shared a snapshot of his family's beloved dog Maggie, laying with her head on the carpet. "It's a strange night in our house tonight," he admitted. "Jack has left for uni and Maggie isn't the only one feeling his absence."

Jack is Ruth and Eamonn’s only child together, and is the youngest of Eamonn’s four children: the TV star shares sons Declan and Niall and daughter Rebecca with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes.

