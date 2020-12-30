Prince Charles and Camilla's home is straight out of a Bond film The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are staying at Highgrove House

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at their home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House, and a new photo featuring the Prince of Wales has revealed an unseen room that wouldn't look out of place in a Bond movie.

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla reveal jaw-dropping entrance to Highgrove House

He sat at a dark oak mahogany desk positioned in front of a large bay window with white frames. On top of the table, there is a fringed cream desk lamp, various photo frames and a gold drinks tray holding two crystal whiskey jars and a black decanter with a metal top in the middle. Behind him, there is a concrete statue set on top of a plinth, alongside a large floor plant and a side cabinet. Red velvet curtains add to the glamorous aesthetic.

Prince Charles inside Highgrove House

The image came as it was announced that the Prince would be starring on BBC Radio 4. "Tomorrow morning The Prince of Wales will be interviewed on BBC Radio 4's Today programme by Guest Editor @therealmargaretatwood," the caption reads. "They will discuss his commitment to sustainability and organic farming over the last four decades. Listen to the programme from 8.00am to hear the interview."

It is a rarity for Charles and Camilla to be at Highgrove House over the festive period. Traditionally, they would have travelled to Sandringham to spend time with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the rest of the royal family, but their plans were affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Highgrove House in Gloucestershire

Her Majesty and Prince Philip have remained at Windsor Castle, where they have resided for most of the year. The Queen and her husband spent time at Balmoral and the Sandringham Estate during the summer.

As for Charles and Camilla's current location, Charles purchased it in 1980 and first lived there with Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. It features nine bedrooms and six bathrooms and is renowned for its beautiful gardens.

