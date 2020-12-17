Fans spot hidden detail in Prince Charles and Camilla's stunning Christmas card The Prince of Wales and Duchess Camilla shared an image from Birkhall

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have released their annual Christmas card for 2020, and fans have been quick to spot an adorable detail which you may not have noticed.

"Such a nice picture," one commented on the image shared on Clarence House's official Instagram account. "And the garden is beautiful! And I love the bees and butterflies on the flowers!" 43 followers (at the time of writing) have since liked the comment. Another added, "Fabulous garden! Look at the bees!" while a third wrote, "Absolutely beautiful! So much love and adoration for each other, and very uplifting with all the beautiful flowers and butterflies in the background."

Prince Charles and Camilla's Christmas card photo was taken at Birkhall

The image was taken at the Prince of Wales' Scottish residence, Birkhall, located on the Queen's Balmoral Estate. The couple isolated at the property during the first national lockdown but have since been in between Birkhall and their London home, Clarence House.

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with Camilla. They even spent their honeymoon there in 2005. It's set on a mammoth 53,000 acres, and both Charles and Camilla have revealed a handful of areas inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Charles' home office at Birkhall

In June, Charles shared a video message from his home office for the Prince's Trust. It showed endless cream bookshelves and a tall floor lamp with an image of a battleship printed on the shade.

A few weeks later, Charles and Camilla revealed the grand entrance to the residence in a clip to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of St Valery-en-Caux. It's designed with a large duck egg blue shelter, and various hanging and climbing plants.

Charles and Camilla will soon leave the home to spend Christmas day at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

