Scarlett Moffatt's fans stunned by epic new home – see inside

Scarlett Moffatt bought her first home in late 2017, but along with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson, the couple have recently purchased their 'forever home'.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Scarlett has set up an Instagram account @ourbonniebarn dedicated to the renovation of the property, and after launching on 20 December, it has already amassed over 58k followers – all of which are seriously impressed.

The view from Scarlett Moffatt's new home

She first shared a photo of the view from the house and wrote: "It may look like a mud pile right now but this is the view from our forever home. It makes me and @scottdobby so excited to know we've found the home we will make all of our memories in. If someone had told me three years ago I'd have found the love of my life and my forever home I'd have never believed them #love #home #family."

Scarlett Moffatt's new kitchen

Next came an image of their kitchen which Scarlett explained has "white quartz worktops". One fan commented, "It looks unreal Scarlett, bet you can't wait to get it all done," while several added, "Wow".

Scarlett Moffatt's balcony

On Monday, Scarlett shared a photo of the balcony overlooking their dining room. "We are wondering whether to go for pendant lighting or go all Liberace and get chandeliers… Any ideas?" she asked fans. Her followers were of mixed opinion with some punting for pendants since "they are more modern", and others saying, "Chandeliers are timeless, classic and beautiful."

Scarlett's former home in County Durham is on the market for £395,000. According to the listing, "The home stands as a credit to its current owner and has been finished to an extremely high standard throughout, boasting quality fixtures and fittings making this the dream purchase for any growing family.

"The home has been much improved internally and enjoys stunning contemporary living accommodation throughout, along with a 4-car drive to the front, plus a good size attractive private garden."

