Scarlett Moffatt transforms her entire home for first Christmas with boyfriend Scott Dobinson Scarlett revealed it was the first time she has put up a Christmas tree in 3 years

She quit her role on I'm a Celebrity spin off show Extra Camp to spend more time at home in the lead-up to Christmas, so it's no surprise Scarlett Moffatt has gone all out to make the festivities extra special. The former Queen of the Jungle revealed she had put up a Christmas tree for the first time in three years in a series of before-and-after clips of her colourful decorations on Tuesday.

Scarlett hasn't just put up one tree either; the 29-year-old has decorated her entire house, with trees in her living room, kitchen and hallway, as well as glittery baubles filling plant pots and ornaments she has on display.

The bar set up in Scarlett's living room has been moved to make way for a tree and reindeer model, but has been moved elsewhere with a special bartender for the festive season – a life-size cut-out figure of Alan Shearer. The legendary Newcastle footballer isn't the only star joining Scarlett and her boyfriend Scott Dobinson for the holidays; another clip shows that she has another cardboard cut-out of RuPaul on the staircase, as well as a third Christmas tree.

Scarlett Moffatt showed off her Christmas decorations on Tuesday

Scarlett and Scott got into the festive spirit while they decorated by listening to Michael Bublé's Christmas album. "I am making up for three years without putting my own Christmas tree up and also it's mine and Scott's first Christmas together in our house, so I'm so excited," Scarlett told her fans in the videos, as the music played in the background.

The former Gogglebox star is believed to have been dating Scott since March, and he has since moved in with her at the four-bedroom house she owns in County Durham, which reportedly has its own cinema and games room.

Scarlett has transformed her entire house

Scarlett isn't the only star to get into the festive spirit early; the likes of Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and Rochelle Humes have all divided opinion among their fans after revealing they had all put up their own Christmas decorations in November.

