Scarlett Moffatt treated fans to a glimpse inside her chic bedroom on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the former Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway host announced in a video that she would be teaming up with Wowcher for Mother's Day, and in the background, Scarlett's chic bedroom could be seen. Featuring airy white walls, two big windows that fill the room with natural light and modern, stained wooden shelves that were dotted with book, prints and plants, Scarlett's bedroom is the epitome of stylish decor.

Other features include a gorgeous fluffy white rug, two leopard print cushions and a comfy-looking black lounge chair with studded detailing that propped up a vintage record player. Scarlett sat on her huge bed as she spoke to the camera, and her cosy room has certainly got us planning a trip to Ikea.

Scarlett shared the video on Instagram

It's been a busy week for Scarlett, who on Monday issued an apology to any past Great British Bake Off contestants she may have offended during her time on Gogglebox. The 30-year-old is set to take part in Channel 4's celebrity edition of the much-loved show for Stand Up To Cancer, and admitted that the experience had been nerve-wracking.

Scarlett explained: "And now that I’m actually here, I feel like I’m eating my words, because when you watch it, it’s easy to pass comment, but when you’re actually here you realise how nerve-wracking it is. So I apologise to anyone I dissed on Gogglebox."

She added: "It’s just so easy to walk to the shop. I’ve never thought to myself 'I’ll just bake a cake.' That's never on my agenda."

Scarlett also revealed that baking doesn't run in her family, explaining: "Literally nobody bakes in my family. I was ringing my aunties, and I didn’t tell them it was for the show, so I told them I was going to make my boyfriend a birthday cake and was after some tips. No-one could help me, I ended up ringing my mum’s friend who makes my birthday cakes, called Amanda, and asking her to help me out. I’ve had a few tips from her."

