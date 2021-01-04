Saira Khan's emotional artwork brings fans to tears

Saira Khan shocked fans when she announced she was leaving Loose Women with immediate effect – but it was her sentimental artwork at her home that left them feeling teary.

SEE: Saira Khan's minimalist kitchen is what dreams are made of

Loading the player...

WATCH: The stunning painting that moved so many of Saira Khan's Instagram followers

Saira showcased a beautiful painting on her Instagram feed and explained that it represents her adoption journey. Her daughter Amara was adopted from Pakistan and Saira has talked openly about the process during her time on the Loose Women panel.

The stunning artwork showcases a blend of Pakistan and the UK to represent where Amara came from and where she is now. It includes a depiction of the orphanage in Karachi as well as a portrait of the completed family with Amara featuring Saira, Saira's husband Steve and their son Zac.

Fans were teary after Saira revealed the meaning behind her artwork

Fans were stunned by the piece, expressing their emotions freely in the comments section. One follower wrote: "This brought a tear to my eye tonight" and another agreed: "Stunning piece, truly beautiful. I am moved to tears. So precious a journey."

READ: Loose Women's Saira Khan reveals incredible reason she married her husband

MORE: Saira Khan shows off incredible weight loss in before-and-after photos

Saira captioned the post with a heartfelt message to explain the painting's significance. She penned the words: "If my house was burning down, I would risk my life to save this painting, because it is the most precious thing I own. It depicts my adoption journey from the UK to Karachi in Pakistan and was captured by the very talented artist @emmievb.art.

"For 3 months, whilst I was in Karachi, I was sending information back to @emmievb.art about my experiences, and she captured my words, photographs and emotions and created this beautiful masterpiece."

The star revealed she will hand the painting down to her daughter one day

She went on to say: "We want her to know and be proud of her story, see it every day in a beautiful painting that sits in the heart of our home, and which everyone sees and admires when they visit.

"Amara loves telling people about her story, and uses the painting to help her explain.

GALLERY: See inside other Loose Women homes - they are seriously impressive!

"This is our gift to her, and I will hand it to her when one day she will have her own place."

Saira and her husband Steve have two children together

Celebrity friends were quick to share their love for the piece with Andrea McLean writing: "This is so beautiful Saira," and Ulrika Jonsson said: "This is ridiculously beautiful. What a wonderful piece."

Saira Khan lives in a gorgeous family home in Oxford and often shows off her immaculate interiors on her social media feeds.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.