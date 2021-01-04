Alex Jones reveals more of home than ever before – see photos The One Show host lives in London with her husband and children

Alex Jones has revealed more of her family home than ever before since the coronavirus pandemic began, but before Christmas her living room remained much of a mystery. To fans' delight, The One Show host took to Instagram with a rare photo inside over the festive period, showing exactly how it is decorated, as well as the beautiful furniture.

It has white shutters and walls with high ceilings, wooden floors with a brown rug, and two armchairs: one olive green velvet style, and another beige seat seen in the corner of the image.

SEE: Alex Jones' Scandi-inspired home is so stunning - a tour

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares first glimpse of epic Christmas decor

Beneath the window there is a wooden console table where Alex has positioned two tall lamps. At the time of photographing, the focal point of the room was the Christmas tree, although a rustic coffee table with a wooden frame and legs and a glass top no doubt takes centre stage once the feature has been taken down.

MORE: Alex Jones' wedding dress is fit for a Princess - see photo

RELATED: 45 of the most epic celebrity living rooms of all time

Alex Jones' living room

Alex captioned the image: "Operation tidy toys before we can actually sit down. Cheers to everybody doing exactly the same around about now!"

Before now, Alex has only offered small glimpses inside the room.

Alex Jones' fireplace

Alex previously revealed a log burning fire in the living room. She posted a snap on Instagram after the room had a makeover in January 2020 and told fans that getting the feature installed was the "best decision ever".

Alex Jones previously installed her son's cot in the living room

As Alex and her husband Charlie prepared to welcome their son, Teddy, Alex gave another glimpse of their fireplace, which has a marble surround, along with an alcove with white shelves. The couple had set up their Snuz UK cot in the space.

Alex Jones' sofa

When Teddy was born, Alex took a picture of Charlie with his son on the sofa. It is a muted hue of greige, and has matching cushions.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.