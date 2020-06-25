Alex Jones stuns fans with glimpse inside gorgeous home kitchen The One Show host has the perfect space to cook

Alex Jones has given fans a glimpse inside the kitchen at her home in London with husband Charlie Thomsen. The One Show host took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in the room as she announced a competition to win a cookalong session with her to raise money for Action For Children, and fans were expectedly impressed. One wrote, "Alex, your kitchen looks lovely!," while others commented, "Love your kitchen and beautiful flowers," and, "Gorgeous kitchen."

SEE: Inside The One Show host Alex Jones' stunning family home

The room features white walls and white tiles, with duck-egg blue cabinet doors and a matching cooker hood, a stainless steel oven and hob and white marble worktops. In the middle of the room, there is a large island unit with a wooden worktop, and a bunch of flowers in a mirrored vase. Above the sink, Alex also has a single shelf, where she keeps condiments, vases and weighing scales.

MORE: Inside The One Show's Alex Jones' amazing garden at London home

Alex shared a photo inside the kitchen after moving into the home

This isn't the first time that Alex has revealed a glimpse inside the room. When she and Charlie first moved into the property after completing renovation works in 2016, she posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's takeaway pizza, and revealed that the space has wooden herringbone flooring, and a double-door stainless steel fridge that matches the oven and hob.

Alex's husband Charlie posed for a photo in the kitchen on his birthday

She also shared a photo of her husband Charlie on his 40th birthday in the room as he blew out candles on his cake. The picture showed another corner of the space, where there is a corner shelf, coordinating with the shelf above their sink. This one holds candles and a photograph of what seems to be one of their sons, Kit or Teddy, as a baby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals glimpse inside home garden

Alex has shared more glimpses inside the home than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, including a look at their gorgeous garden, complete with a paddling pool and plastic slide for their sons.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.