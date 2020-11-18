Alex Jones shares first glimpse of Christmas home decor The One Show star is starting to feel festive…

Alex Jones has shared a sweet glimpse of her first step towards getting her home decorated for Christmas – and we're inspired!

The presenter of The One Show posted a video to her Instagram Stories, which showed a cute Disney-themed snow globe on a side table.

In the clip, snow fell inside the globe, landing on Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who were both dressed in Santa outfits.

Alex added Bing Crosby's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas to the video, which she captioned "And so it begins. Our first bit of Christmas."

We couldn't help feeling a bit more festive ourselves after seeing the idyllic scene, and we look forward to finding out what other decorations Alex puts up over the next few weeks!

Like many of us, the star has had to spend more time at home this year than usual due to the pandemic.

The mum-of-two has clearly been having fun with her family, as she proved with a recent behind-the-scenes peek of her household.

Alex is a proud mum-of-two

The TV presenter took to her Instagram page earlier this week, where she posted a video of her eldest son Teddy dressed in a Spiderman outfit.

"Morning," she simply wrote alongside a short clip of her three-year-old showing off his superhero moves.

It isn't all fun and games for the star, though.

The busy presenter balances her career fronting the flagship BBC show with being a mum to sons Teddy and one-year-old Kit, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson.

The star is balancing work and motherhood

During the first lockdown, she and her husband struggled to keep their children entertained at times, as she admitted in an interview with The Telegraph's Stella Magazine.

Speaking to the publication back in July, the star said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

