Gok Wan's quirky home feature has fans obsessed Gok Wan's cosy living room often features on his Instagram feed

Gok Wan often shares photographs of his impeccably styled London home – and this time when he shared a snap of his stunning living room, fans couldn't get enough of his quirky owl lamp.

SEE: Gok Wan's elaborate dining room looks like a work of art

Loading the player...

WATCH Gok Wan's unbelievable garden makeover revealed

The fashion stylist took to Instagram to show off a very cosy looking corner of his living room, revealing a drinks tray filled with luxurious glasses, decanters, and a cocktail shaker. On the table there was also a Lindt Santa chocolate – a remnant of Christmas – as well as a striking owl lamp that caught everyone's attention.

Gok Wan's owl light got a lot of attention on Instagram

The ornament from David Hunt Lighting is made up of a realistic bronze figure of an owl and has a large black shade.

The compliments for his quirky animal light came flooding in with one fan saying: "Love the owl lamp. Just fabulous. Need it in my life," and another adding: "I covet the owl lamp, gorgeous!"

MORE: Gok Wan has the most beautiful courtyard in his home

RELATED: Gok Wan's faux cherry blossom ceiling has to be seen to be believed

As well as the lamp specifically, his followers were keen to compliment the overall styling of Gok's abode and one even suggested: "You should open a boutique hotel, it'd be beautiful."

Gok Wan's atmospheric living room is a hit with fans

Gok's eclectic living room has received lots of online praise before and Countryfile presenter Matt Baker has even commented on a previous post to confess: "I love your house."

The presenter and keen chef lives in London and his gorgeous property features his own dressing room, courtyard, and home office space.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.