Prince William and Kate Middleton won't leave home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had plans to return to Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton won't be leaving their home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, as they had originally intended to. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been staying at their second home in the countryside since Christmas, and would have had plans to return to their main London base, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace once their eldest children's school, Thomas's School in Battersea resumed term time.

SEE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's huge country home was a gift from the Queen - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton films inside beautiful country home, Anmer Hall

Now, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest announcement in which schools will remain closed until 15 February, the Duke and Duchess have no reason to return to the capital, while they are also unable to as the law advises against essential travel. Instead, the couple will be required to pick up home-schooling Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they did during the initial lockdown period in April 2020.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is basically a fairytale: See inside

RELATED: How Prince William and Kate Middleton are home-schooling their children

Anmer Hall in Norfolk

At this time, Kate spoke out about how the family was faring with home-schooling during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. "The children have got such stamina, I don't know how," she explained. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day – they have had a lovely time – but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2020 Christmas card was taken at Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall, where the family is staying, is a three-storey property located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House, where the Queen usually spends Christmas (she spent 2020 at Windsor Castle), and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple by the Queen as a wedding gift in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.