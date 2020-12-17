Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal amazing home feature in adorable family photo The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the most stunning country house

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their official Christmas card for 2020, but besides the adorable faces of Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis, we couldn't help but notice what was behind them: an endless log pile.

The family sat on haystacks in front of the feature at their country home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, suggesting that the property has at least one log fireplace inside, where we're sure they will be spending a lot of time over the Christmas period.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2020 Christmas card

In fact, back in July when the family were isolating at the home during the UK's initial coronavirus lockdown period, Prince William joined London's Air Ambulance Charity for a virtual meeting from a room that does indeed have a traditional open fireplace. The space is decorated with bottle green walls and a large gold landscape painting hung above the fireplace.

Prince William previously revealed a fireplace at Anmer Hall

Similarly, Prince William inadvertently revealed another impressive fireplace inside of his office at the family's home in Kensington Palace, London. This one is built from white marble with intricate carvings and a mirror in a gold frame is positioned on top.

Prince William's home office at Kensington Palace has another fireplace

The couple have formerly revealed a look inside their study at Anmer Hall, as well as a second reception room, a more informal living area, and the large garden which is believed to have climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings for the children.

Princess Charlotte in the informal living area at Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given their second home, Anmer Hall, by the Queen as a wedding gift in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017. It is a three storey building, located on the Sandringham Estate grounds where the Queen also has Sandringham House. Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem also lives closeby to the house.

