Prince William and Kate Middleton's home is the epitome of Zen

Prince William appeared from inside his home at Kensington Palace in London to congratulate Oxford researchers on their breakthrough with a COVID-19 vaccine last week, but the décor of the room also caught our attention.

He sat in one of the property's living rooms that seems to follow a Japanese-inspired design.

It features a light brown linen sofa dressed in solid red, and cream and red patterned cushions from interiors label OKA which, according to the brand's website, are "married with stripes and swirls for a modern update". The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also have two house plants: one large bonsai tree situated in the corner of the room, and another kind potted in a rustic black vase on their sideboard.

A framed photograph of their son Prince George sits alongside a selection of other pictures, while there are also two landscape paintings hanging in bronze frames upon the wall.

Kate Middleton previously revealed more of the room

Previously, the Duchess joined a video call from the same room, and inadvertently revealed more features reminiscent of Japanese interiors: two blue and white painted vases, and a wooden chair.

Japanese homes place emphasis on Zen philosophy through natural features such as the plants and wooden furniture seen in Prince William and Kate's home, and simplistic and minimal aesthetics akin with the couple's cream linen sofa and cream walls.

The couple live at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace along with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It is formed of four storeys with 20 rooms inside including five reception rooms, three main dressing rooms, a night and day nursery and separate staff quarters.

Royal insider Christopher Warwick previously opened up about the reality of the house on True Royalty TV's series Royal Beat. "All of these royal residences are called apartments," he explained. "Which of course makes people think they are flats. They are not. If you think of Kensington Palace, in a way it is built around three courtyards. If you kind of think of them as being these wonderful red brick terrace houses if you like. Because they are all joined but separate houses."

